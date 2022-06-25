POTSDAM, N.Y. — Meredith Grace Muller, of Fairmont, received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, with a minor in chemistry, from Clarkson University in May.
The weekend was also marked by the commissioning of United States Army and United States Air Force officers on Friday. In addition to the graduating students, receiving honorary doctor of science degrees and addressing students, families and guests were France A. Cordova, president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance and former director of the National Science Foundation, Sveinung Loset, professor of arctic marine technology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway, Toby Cosgrove, M.D., former CEO and current executive advisor of Cleveland Clinic, and, Mae C. Jemison, the first woman of color in space, leader of the 100-Year Starship organization, and founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp.
As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation.
With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate programs and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Clarkson alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.
