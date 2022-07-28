CLARKSBURG — West Virginia native, multi-platinum artist and best-selling author Michael W. Smith returns to the road this fall with The Waymaker Tour.
North Central West Virginian fans of contemporary Christian music can see Smith perform live at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Nov. 5.
Smith will be joined by special guest Jon Reddick for a night of music and worship. Set in smaller, intimate venues, The Waymaker Tour is designed to bring fans up close, while providing a chance to experience Smith perform in a way like never before.
“The addition of Michael W. Smith to our fall lineup just adds to the awesome list of great, diverse acts that are coming to our Grand stage,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A. Young said. “Michael W. Smith is one of contemporary Christian’s biggest stars of all time.”
At the age of 64, Smith continues to live out his dream. He releases new music regularly and performs around the world to sold-out crowds of loyal and inspired fans.
During his storied career, he’s not only been honored with three Grammy Awards, 45 Dove Awards, an American Music Award and has sold more than 15 million albums, he’s also given back to the global community. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope, and has helped more than 70,000 children’s lives through Compassion International.
“I am not surprised that Michael W. Smith is a great artist and a great person; he is a West Virginian after all,” Young said. “We hope some people from his hometown of Kenova make the trip to see him at the Robinson Grand.
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is one of West Virginia’s premier performance venues. A recent $15 million renovation has transformed the historic theater into one of the state’s most sought-after theater destinations in which to experience an event. Preserving the distinct historical charm of the 1913 theater, the Robinson Grand boasts the most modern updates and conveniences of any local performance venue. The comfortable 1,000-seat size of the theater makes every seat feel intimately connected with the onstage performance.
Tickets for Michael W. Smith’s The Waymaker Tour featuring special guest Jon Riddick are now on sale. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283. Individuals who order their tickets before Aug. 10 can receive a 20% discount when the code “INSIDER” is entered at checkout. The Robinson Grand is located at 444 W. Pike St., Clarksburg.
