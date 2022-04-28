FAIRMONT — Country artist Shane Masters has been nominated for several 2022 awards by the International Singer-Songwriters Association.
Masters, a native of Morgantown, has been nominated for Male Vocalist Of The Year and his band, The Shane Masters band, has been nominated for Band Of The Year, Band Album Of The Year and Single Of The Year for the track “Perfectly Arranged.” Masters has also been nominated for Songwriter Of The Year and Emerging Male Artist Of The Year.
With inspiration from such legendary artists as Merle Haggard, Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson, Masters began playing guitar when he was 12.
“Although I’m pretty sure I wrote ‘Gravel Roads’ when I was fourteen or fifteen,” Masters said. “I recorded ‘Gravel Roads’ with another band by the name of Route 73. Shortly after, the band parted ways and nothing was ever done with the recording.”
Masters would go on to drop out of high school and was forced to take a job finishing concrete, which he describes as hard work.
“I was your classic case of boy goes to school, boy doesn’t apply himself, boy gets kicked out and ends up doing what his daddy does,” Masters states in his web biography.
In 2017, Masters became struck by Chris Stapleton’s hit, “Whiskey and You” to a point he wanted to pick up his guitar again and learn how to play Stapleton’s song.
“So I did. Then I learned to play another song and soon after I wrote a song of my own,” Masters said. “I was finally exercising this muscle that I had lost touch with, and through it I fell back in love with life.”
With a little help from a friend, Masters got back on stage on April 20, 2018 when he played his first pub here in Fairmont at Starkey’s Old Time Saloon.
“I began to get really busy with many return customers, finding myself with multiple monthly gigs. My first month was like 3 gigs, then 5, and from then on it was every weekend and many months with 15-plus gigs. I got very busy practicing my craft, cultivating a love and devotion to it,” Masters said.
Vote for Masters online through April 30 here and listen to his music here.
