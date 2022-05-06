MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Cmdr. Jonathan “O’Doyle” Dorsey, a native of Morgantown, recently assumed command of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 in Atsugi, Japan.
The squadron known as the “World Famous Golden Falcons” supports the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
HSC-12 is the oldest Helicopter Squadron in the U.S. Navy. The Golden Falcons support the capabilities of the carrier strike group at sea and ashore.
Dorsey leads 250 sailors whose primary mission is to effectively employ the versatility and lethality of the nine MH-60 helicopters to recover, protect, and deliver by supporting search and rescue operations, anti-surface defense of the carrier, and combat logistics. HSC-12 also furnishes one ready detachment to provide executive transport for the Commander of the 7th Fleet.
“When the Golden Falcons take to the sky their resilient sailors, combat ready aircraft and skilled crews are ready to recover, protect and deliver to support the Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Commander 7th Fleet, and our Indo-Pacific partners and allies,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 and was designated a Naval Aviator in July 2006. Dorsey then reported to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 10, Naval Air Station North Island, for initial training in the SH-60F/HH-60H Seahawk.
Operationally, in 2007 he deployed with the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 7 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, aboard USS Harry S. Truman in Jacksonville, Florida. He reported to Carrier Air Wing 7, NAS Oceana, in 2012. He deployed with the “Red Wolves” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 84 to support Combined Joint Special Operations Air Component/Special Operations Command Central Crisis Response Element in 2014. And he deployed with the “Dragon Slayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt with Carrier Air Wing ONE as a department head.
Dorsey is a graduate of the Navy Rotary Wing Weapons School and went on to serve as a weapons and tactics instructor with Helicopter Sea Combat Weapons School Atlantic at Naval Station Norfolk, and completed a tour with U.S. Northern Command Joint Force Headquarters/Joint Task Force of the National Capital Region at Ft. McNair in Washington D.C.
Dorsey has accumulated over 2,400 flight hours flying three different class of helicopters and proudly deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, and most recently Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
