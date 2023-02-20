FAIRMONT — To Pastor Wesley Dobbs, the physical health of his congregation is just as important as their spiritual health.
Sunday morning, the congregation at Fairmont's Morning Star Baptist Church was clad in red from head to toe in honor of February being American Heart Health month.
After the church's usual singing, prayers and celebrations, the attention was turned from spiritual wellbeing to physical. Debbie Robinson, a recent retiree from a career in psychiatry, stood and pleaded with those in attendance to understand the importance of their heart health.
"The leading causes of death include heart disease, cancer, diabetes, all of which can potentially be treated or prevented if they're identified early enough," Robinson said. "So, listen to your bodies and familiarize yourselves with the symptoms."
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in West Virginia.
West Virginia has a higher rate of cardiovascular diseases than any other state in the country and leads the national average by five percentage points, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blacks Americans ages 18-49 are two times as likely to die from heart disease than whites and Blacks ages 35-64 years are 50% more likely to have high blood pressure than whites, according to CDC data.
Robinson has dealt with Lupus for most of her life and recently the disease led to complications with her heart health when she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.
"I became a person who took charge my own health and became involved with Go Red for Women and I try to be active in the cause," Robinson said. "My father passed by way of heart disease as well, so I've always been aware of the importance of heart health."
She's not the only member of the congregation to have been impacted my heart disease.
In his message, Dobbs said his mother passed away from heart complications in 1975 and that implanted the importance of a healthy heart in him for the rest of his life.
"She had heart trouble all her life, it ran in her family," Dobbs said. "When she died that really tore me up. That's really why I press so hard on this issue. Whatever we can do we have to do it in the memory of her."
Dobbs said that a person's spiritual health and physical health are directly intertwined. When one fails, so does the other.
"If we have good physical health, the spiritual health will come. It's important to instill in the people to take care of their bodies," Dobbs said. "Our bodies are God's creation, so we need to take care of them and once we do that, the spiritual wellness will follow."
Heart disease is a preventable issue in most cases. Robinson told worshipers to "know your number," meaning their blood pressure, cholesterol and body mass index.
Being proactive in asking the doctor during a routine checkup about potential symptoms and just 30 minutes of aerobic exercise can make all the difference.
"I'm just another advocate trying to get the word out and educate folks," Robinson said.
