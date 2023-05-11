FAIRMONT — Live music will fill the street in downtown Fairmont on May 20.
A program of Main Street Fairmont, Music on Monroe coincides with Hometown Market, another Main Street program which will kick off its summer season on May 20. Residents can meet in downtown Fairmont to check out handmade goods from over 40 local artisans and hear from three bands throughout the day. The market will be held in the lot across from the Marion County Public Library on Monroe Street and music will be on the corner of Monroe Street, which will be blocked off for the event.
“I am just looking forward to kicking off our summer season of Hometown Markets, bringing our vendors back downtown and bringing the citizens back downtown for a good time. The Hometown Markets are a great opportunity for folks to get out and it’s a great opportunity for downtown businesses as well to have more people coming up and down the street,” Main Street Fairmont Director Alex Petry said.
Hometown Market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Weary Space Wanderers will begin the day followed by the Tom Batchelor Band at noon. The Kennedy Barn String Band will be the last band and start at 1:30 p.m. The Weary Space Wanderers are an Appalachian Rock and Roll group. The Tom Batchelor Band is a three piece band with a guitar, stand-up bass and fiddle. The Kennedy Barn String Band is a dulcimer band.
Tom Batchelor, who plays guitar in the Tom Batchelor Band, said he’s looking forward to the event.
“We just love being able to get out amongst the people and share music. It’s always a great event with an enthusiastic bunch of people. We just enjoy playing outdoors and basically sharing our music with residents,” Batchelor said.
Batchelor and his band have been playing for three years and typically play inside venues such as bars or restaurants so, being able to be outside is always fun, Batchelor said. Batchelor also said it’s nice because there’s no pressure on anyone to buy food or drink, they can just come enjoy the music outside.
“(Playing in venues) has narrow exposure. But, at the market, your whole community is there, it’s a community event. It’s just a nice event to meet people you might not normally run into,” Batchelor said.
The Hometown Market is held on the third Saturday of every month beginning in May and ending in September. To apply to the vendor waitlist visit the Main Street Fairmont website. To play music at a future Music on Monroe event, contact Petry. They are also taking donations for the hanging flower basket drive. For more information, check out the Main Street Fairmont Facebook page or their website.
