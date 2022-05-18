FAIRMONT — T. Graham Brown may have one of the most memorable voices in America.
Before he was making No. 1 country records, he was the face and voice of Taco Bell’s wildly popular “Run for the Border” radio and TV commercials. However, the Arabi, Georgia native has also performed jingles for many of America’s most well-known brands — McDonald’s, Burger King, Hardee’s, Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, 7-Up, Almond Joy, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Ford, Dodge, Harrah’s Casinos and dozens more.
Saturday, May 21, Brown brings his years of talent to perform at Sagebrush Round-Up, located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont. VIP up front seating is $40, while general admission $30. Brown is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.
Guests can expect Brown to perform such classic hits and new favorites as “Darlene,” “Hell And High Water,” “Don’t Go To Strangers,” “Wine Into Water” and more.
The inimitable T. Graham Brown began his musical journey in 1973 while attending the University of Georgia in his hometown of Athens. After moving to Nashville in 1982, the Grammy nominated, CMA Award, Diamond Addy Award For Excellence in Advertising, back to back Prism Award winning chart topper honed his skills as a songwriter after signing with EMI Publishing Company. At the same time, he began to sing songwriter’s demos and the writers and producers began to hear the power and soul in his singing and his dynamic ability to interpret words and music through a perfectly pitched voice.
“The Nashville music business knew his was a talent to be reckoned with,” according to the website opry.com. “Within two years of arriving in Music City, Capitol Records signed him to an exclusive recording contract and what would become a long list of albums that took country music by storm.”
Brown currently has a recording partnership with Sony Red and a retail partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores.
During his career, Brown has hit the Billboard, Cash Box and Christian Music Charts 35 times with hits such as “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” self-penned “Hell And High Water” and “Darlene.” Also, he wrote the multiple award winning song, “Wine Into Water,” which has been recorded a hundred times by artists all over the world. Most recently by country super star Loretta Lynn on her 2016 critically acclaimed album, “Full Circle.”
As a recording artist, songwriter, performer and producer, Brown has scored multiple number one songs in the country, blues and gospel fields.
His duet partners have included Grammy winners The Beach Boys, Tanya Tucker, Vince Gill, George Jones, Delbert McClinton, Jason Crabb, Brad Davis, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Michael McDonald, Steve Cropper and Leon Russell.
In recent years, his first-ever Gospel album, “Forever Changed,” netted him a Grammy nomination, with the promise of more such music on the way. A collaboration from the disc, “He’ll Take Care of You,” paired him with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.
T. Graham Brown has performed on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry hundreds of times and he maintains a busy touring schedule all over the U.S. and Europe.
“I’ve got a band and a bus and I’ll keep taking the music to the people as long as God lets me. It’s what I love to do!” Brown said.
Advance tickets are on sale at the Sagebrush Round-Up and online at Eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.