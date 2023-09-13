FARMINGTON — A new theatrical production at North Marion High slated for the end of this month is sure to provide guests a whale of a good time.
Approximately 25 students will star in a production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” developed for youth performers based on the 2008 Broadway production. The 60-minute musical will be performed at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium on Sept. 29 and 30.
Celi Oliveto, who oversees the school’s theater program, said she was inspired to bring the musical to North Marion High after seeing a similar production at Fairmont State University’s Academy for the Arts.
Oliveto said many students who appeared in the Academy’s rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” are participating in “The Little Mermaid Jr.” These students have training that “is bringing so much to our production,” she said.
In addition, the performance will feature two performers from Fairmont’s West Side, and features students from all North Marion High feeder schools around the county.
Oliveto said she is most excited for the opportunity the musical provides students from different schools to come together and “work on a project and become friends.”
“I really like that our students from across the county get to collaborate together and meet people they normally wouldn’t have the chance to engage with,” she said.
While the show targets a younger audience, Oliveto said there will be something to enjoy for all who stop by.
“I’m really excited about the show,” she said. “Even though it’s a Disney show for children, it’s a very complicated piece of theatre with multiple locations, set changes, and over 50 costumes.”
The musical will contain all of the songs from the 1989 cult classic, as well as three new songs directly pulled from the Broadway show.
Admission for the performance costs $10 for patrons age three or older. Tickets can be purchased at https://northmariontheatre.ludus.com, and cash and credit card sales will be available at the door pending availability.
