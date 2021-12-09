FAIRMONT — The rotunda of the Marion County became a lot brighter Thursday morning as county staffers installed three Christmas trees to honor local veterans. Aptly named the Veteran’s Christmas Trees, the third annual project has become so popular that volunteers had to go out this year and buy more ornaments which contain photos of men and women who served in the U.S. military. A video will play during courthouse hours so guests can view the veterans’ pictures as well as look for their picture on their respective Christmas ornament. The program was originated by veterans advocate Kip Price and Marie Reynolds, both of Fairmont, who makes the bulbs for the veterans. Reynolds is also in the process of adding 30 more veterans ornaments that will be placed on one of the trees.
Officials light Veteran's Christmas Trees
Times West Virginian
