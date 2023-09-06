FAIRMONT — A Morgantown-based orchestra will transform Fairmont State University’s Colebank Hall into a celebration of music for film by presenting its “Stars and Celebrations” concert Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
The 60-piece Black Diamond Philharmonic will begin the performance with the “Festive Overture” by Dmitri Shostakovich before diving into the dramatic “Peer Gynt Suite no. 1,” including the famous “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg.
The first half will conclude with a visit to the dance studio with Mexican composer Arturo Marquez’s “Danzon no. 2.” The second half then travels across the universe to a galaxy far, far away with John Williams’ iconic music from “Star Wars.” The audience will hear the “Imperial March,” “Leia’s Theme,” “Yoda’s Theme” and most famously, the opening fanfare from the original trilogy.
The orchestra will also perform music from “The Force Awakens,” including “The March of the Resistance,” “The Jedi Steps,” and “Rey’s Theme.”
The original Star Wars (now with the subtitle “A New Hope”) was released on May 25, 1977. Composer John Williams won an Academy Award for the soundtrack, while the Star Wars franchise has since spanned countless other films, TV shows, books, and other media, grossing over $46.7 billion.
The original trilogy follows the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and the villainous Darth Vader. The most recent trilogy, starting with The Force Awakens, picks up several years later and follows orphan Rey, rogue stormtrooper Finn, and pilot Poe Dameron as they confront Kylo Ren and the First Order.
All members of the community are invited to attend.
Tickets for the Sept. 16 performance are $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP, which includes admission to a reception after the concert, and are available via Fairmont State University’s Box Office.
The Black Diamond Philharmonic brings Appalachians together through concerts that create memories and build lifelong friendships with the belief that North Central West Virginia deserves a musical ensemble that celebrates its Appalachian heritage while taking its listeners on a journey across the globe.
