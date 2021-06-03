FAIRMONT — Palatine Park will host the first Big Saturday Jam this Saturday, June 5 featuring Slater Williams, Weary Space Wanderer and Big Eyed Phish.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. and admission to the concert is free.
After the release of last year’s wildly-creative virtual show for Palatine Park, Fairmont’s own Slater Williams was asked to come back this year for a live show. Guests should expect an entertaining opening set that will set the pace for the evening.
Weary Space Wanderer brings its modern mountain music wherever they go. The band is Kevin Hamrick, Chris Baker, Jim Bidwell and Mike Arbogast, with support from Todd Stubblefield and Nicholas Filippelli. Singer-songwriter Hamric writes all original material.
Big Eyed Phish, based out of Rochester, New York, is the only regionally touring 7-piece Dave Matthews Tribute band in the country. Their live shows are high energy and full of the hits Dave Matthews Band is known for.
County officials who run Palatine Park are looking forward to the summer concert series and hope to bring some new life to the community after an unprecedented year of COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs.
For more information, visit the new park’s website palatineparkwv.com. Shows will be streamed on this page all summer long.
