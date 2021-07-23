FAIRMONT — Parishioners at Morning Star Baptist Church will host a celebration Sunday for Pastor Wesley Q. Dobbs, who has served the church for 34 years.
Minister Tony Jones will serve as messenger for the service that begins at 11 a.m. at the church at 100 McKinney St. in Fairmont. The theme is, “Appointed and Approved by God” taken from I Thessalonians 2:4 which reads: “But as we were allowed of God to be put in trust with the gospel, even so we speak; not as pleasing men, but God, which trieth our hearts.”
A native of Fairmont, Dobbs became licensed to in the Gospel Ministry in 1974, and was ordained in 1976. He has served as a pastor for several churches in the Fairmont and Elkins areas. He attended Dunbar High School and the Methodist Theological School. He was inspired by the late W. A. Jones to convert to the Baptist faith.
He accepted the call to the Morning Star Baptist Church on January 1, 1987 and began his service on the first Sunday in March. During his years as pastor, there has been a great increase in the spiritual life, ministry and membership of the church.
A few of Dobbs’ accomplishments since assuming the leadership of Morning Star include, a growth in membership from both a spiritual and financial aspect, major church renovations, initiated several ministries, encouraged members to share their spiritual gifts, leadership and Christian service.
Dobbs has served as moderator of the Tygart Valley Baptist Association, the treasurer of the NAACP, council member at Fairmont General Hospital and other local agencies. He was appointed by the former Gov. Joe Manchin to serve as a commissioner for the Human Rights of West Virginia. He received the State Humanitarian Award in Charleston in 2014 and the Martin Luther King Jr. award from the state of West Virginia in January 2017. He is a former employee of the Marion County Commission as a lieutenant in the Home Confinement Office.
Pastor Dobbs is married to the former Cynthia Black. Together they have 6 sons, 1 daughter, 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
