FAIRMONT — A, internationally-acclaimed piano-clarinet duo will close out the 40th season for the Fairmont Chamber Music Society in a concert event later this month.
Clarinetist Maksim Shtrykov and pianist Misuzu Tanaka will perform as the Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo March 27 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., downtown.
Shtrykov, a native of Belarus, and Tanaka, who grew up in London, formed the due in 2012 and are one of the most popular touring clarinet-piano ensembles in the United States. Six years later, the joined up with cellist Anita Balazs to form “Trio Confero.”
The duo is slated to perform selections by Schumann, Brahms and Borne. Hailed as a “new generation of exquisitely talented performers who elevate our understanding of the world’s music”, both artists of the Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo are graduates of The Julliard School and are individual solo artists in their own right.
Having made his debut recital at age 16, Shtrykov has performed with the Belarusian State Symphonic and State Chamber Orchestras. As the recipient of the Artists International New York Debut Award, he presented his solo clarinet recital at Carnegie Hall in 2007. He is a first prize winner of the Belarus National Woodwind Competition and a prize winner of several notable woodwind competitions in Ukraine. A passionate advocate of clarinet music, Shtrykov has actively performed as a recitalist with various chamber music ensembles throughout Europe and the U.S.
Tanaka has established herself as an artist of remarkable individuality. Hailed by the international press for her “dizzying speed and sensitivity” as a pianist, Misuzu began piano lessons at age 5, studied in Japan and the United States at The Julliard School and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Michigan. Tanaka enjoys an active solo career in the U.S. and is an avid small ensemble collaborator. She has achieved notable prize-winning successes in many international competitions in prestigious concert venues throughout the world.
The concert is open to the public adhering to COVID-19 protocols. First-time attendees will need to show some proof of a two-shot vaccination at the door while those who have previously attended need only give their name. Mask wearing will be optional and no reception will be held. The Fairmont Chamber Music Society hopes to resume a normal concert season for 2022-23 provided COVID cases are low.
Tickets for the season’s concert are $10 at the door for adults and $6 for seniors and students. The FCMS will also provide subscription enrollment for next season, which is $30 for adults and $18 for seniors and students for all four concerts of the 41st season. For further information about this concert or next season visit fairmontchambermusic.com and Facebook or call the FCMS President at 304-366-1768.
