DAVIS, W.Va. — A culinary arts graduate from Pierpont Community and Technical College is the new executive chef at West Virginia’s Canaan Valley Resort.
Having worked and lived abroad, Casey Sanders brings a cache of global culinary influences to the Mountain State.
“I feel privileged to bring the experience I’ve gained working across the country and around the world to Canaan Valley Resort,” Sanders said. “I plan to create a destination dining environment that appeals to our local residents as well as guests visiting from near and far, and we will showcase West Virginia’s culinary bounty.”
Sanders most recently worked under Michelin Star Chef Adam Newell as executive chef in his Union Square Bistro & Bar at the Martinborough Hotel, in Martinborough, New Zealand. In this role, Sanders managed the entire restaurant, designed menus and performed other duties for the acclaimed bistro, which features a blend of New Zealand and French-inspired food.
Sanders also served as executive chef and manager at Newell’s Wellington City, New Zealand restaurant, Zibibbo, which featured rustic Mediterranean fare.
Prior to his work in New Zealand, Sanders worked as executive sous chef at the renowned L’Auberge Del Mar Resort, just north of San Diego, California and served as chef de partie at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona.
“We are thrilled to have Casey lead our culinary program at Canaan Valley Resort,” Resort General Manager Sam England said. “While he has worked in some of the most storied luxury resorts across the country and served under a Michelin Star chef in New Zealand, his West Virginia roots have led him back to us. We are excited for guests to experience the new and innovative menus he will be showcasing.”
Sanders said Canaan Valley Resort will offer separate menus in their restaurant and bar. The restaurant will feature an upscale, modern, and sophisticated offering with homemade pastas, fresh seafood from the Atlantic coast, prime meats and game prepared in innovative ways and homemade desserts.
The bar will feature a tapas-style menu that includes tasty treats, such as pork belly bao buns and other unique ‘little dishes.’
