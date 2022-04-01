FAIRMONT — The 43rd Annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival pageants will be held this weekend as pageant directors will crown the Junior Royalty and Teen and Queen.
West Virginia Three Rivers Festival pageants will be held April 2 and 3 at Fairmont Senior High.
After crowning, five titleholders will reign over the 43rd Annual WV Three Rivers Festival scheduled to be held May 26-28 downtown at Palatine Park. Titleholders will make several appearances throughout the Mountain State on the Queen’s float, alongside their sister queens.
Teen and Queen contestants will compete April 2 at 7 p.m. in four phases of competition — personal interview, active wear, evening wear and on-stage interview.
The 2022 Queen will represent the festival and receive a prize package including a scholarship and will advance to 2023 Miss West Virginia USA & Miss WV Association of Fairs & Festivals. WV Three Rivers Festival’s 2021 Queen, Alexis Bland, competed and won 2022 Miss West Virginia USA.
The winning teen will receive a prize package including a cash prize as well as entry fee to compete in the 2023 Miss West Virginia Teen USA.
The junior royalty pageant will be held April 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Fairmont Senior High. The categories are Jr. Teen (ages 11-14), Junior Miss (ages 8-10) and Little Miss (ages 5-7) competing in fun fashion and evening wear. Junior teen contestants will additionally compete in a personal interview with the judges. Junior royalty titleholders will win a prize package valued over $1,200 each. For more information, visit www.wvthreeriversfestival.com or visit the Festival Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.