FAIRMONT — Historic Prickett’s Fort is ready for summer with several exciting and educational events planned for the season.
The fort, which was originally built in 1774, recently welcomed guests to demonstrate what cooking was like over 200 years ago. In 1976, a reimagined Prickett’s Fort was built for historical and educational purposes.
Greg Bray, the executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, has had a long history with the fort, as it was built when he was just 12 years old.
“My aspiration has always been to be involved out here,” Bray said. “I started as a volunteer, my uncle was a volunteer, so I started volunteering, and then it just evolved into me coming on as a blacksmith…then I became assistant director in 2001, and then I became director in 2012.”
Bray went on to say that while plenty of advertising has been produced and the fear caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic has settled, the historic venue is still struggling to bring in visitors.
“Our visitation has increased each year since (2020), but we are still not back to pre-COVID visitation yet,” he said. “We were running anywhere from 16,000 to 21,000 just for the historic part.”
Despite the drop in visitation, the pandemic did provide a slight increase in people coming out to visit local state parks due to their wide outdoor areas, where people could get some fresh air while social distancing.
“When COVIS was first happening, there were people…who maybe had a few days off from work, and Marion County was just an easy location for them to get to,” said Leisha Elliott, who has been the executive director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau since 2013.
“People were able to be outside on the rails to trails…and with Prickett’s Fort it was nice because they have the rails to trails right there.”
In addition to the historic elements of the park, there is also an expansive outdoors area that features two trails according to the West Virginia state park website. One trail is an easy quartermile, and the other is a longer three miles — both ideal for those who enjoy walking, jogging, or cycling.
One example of the types of events held at Prickett’s Fort is their hearth cooking demonstration, which was held for the first time this year on May 20.
“We are doing a root soup,” said Cordelia Spencer, who has worked at Prickett’s Fort for 19 years.
The recipe corresponded with what families might have been eaten during this time of year back in the 17- and 1800s.
“This time of year, there was not a big variety of foods that they would have been cooking. Their winter supplies are kind of dwindling, and it is just one of those simple recipes that they might be having this time of year,” Spencer said
The Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation is also planning a number of fundraisers to raise money to repair some of the historic elements of the fort, specifically those made of wood, such as the stockade fence, which has been there for half a century.
The funds that are raised will be put towards purchasing materials for the repairs.
The fundraisers include an elimination dinner, which will be held on Saturday, July 29 and may be catered out of the parks’ new concession stand, which had a soft opening on May 23.
Those interested in the elimination dinner can purchase tickets at the visitor’s center in person or by phone call.
Prickett’s Fort will host their next hearth cooking demo on June 13. Other upcoming events include free admission for all veterans on Memorial Day, the Appalachian Blacksmith Association Hammer In on June 10, and Colonial Kids Day on June 21.
As for the future of Prickett’s Fort, Elliott hopes to see more local residents coming out for a visit, despite its close proximity.
“You go on a tour of the fort or the Joe Prickett home and you learn something new every time,” she said.
For more information on Prickett’s Fort State Park, visit their website at prickettsfort.org or call 304-363-3030.
