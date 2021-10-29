MORGANTOWN — Sabrina Ulrich was just 38 when she rolled over one night and felt a pain on her chest.
“I was sleeping, I rolled on my side and noticed some pain and realized there was a small lump,” Ulrich said. “I was going to ignore it, but my husband told me I should get it checked out.”
It’s a good thing she listened as the lump turned out to be stage two breast cancer. Ulrich still remembers getting the results of her tests while standing in the parking lot of Walmart after a grocery run.
The news came as a shock, she assumed she was too young to get cancer.
“I did not think that was where this was going to go... I was just 38 [years-old] at the time,” said Ulrich, who lives in Morgantown with her husband and daughter. “My first phone call was to my husband and I tried to just move on with my day.”
She tried her best to remain calm after hearing the diagnosis. Her focus settled on moving forward and getting better.
“Being upset wasn’t going to change anything,” she said. “I moved on to think about how we were going to deal with it.”
The next step was treatment, and her doctor recommended chemotherapy. Ulrich endured around 20 weeks of treatment, which worked.
“Chemo is horrible, but it did exactly what it was supposed to do,” she said. “The tumor was completely gone when they went in to do a lumpectomy.”
Ulrich’s husband accompanied her to every appointment and was with her every step of the way. One of the most resounding pieces of advice from Ulrich was the importance of having a loved one sit in to listen, take notes, and ask lots of questions.
“Towards the end [of my treatments] I definitely needed someone with me,” she said. “I was so weak from the chemo treatments that I couldn’t have gone by myself. In the beginning you really need someone there because your brain is so frazzled.”
During her treatment, Ulrich became a member of BreastCancer.org, an online forum where women can share stories, offer advice and give hope to other women experiencing cancer.
Ulrich attributes much of her positive outlook to the friends she made through that website.
“There are tons of women experiencing similar things that you can talk to anytime of day,” she said. “It was a wonderful source of information. These women had already been through what I was going through and gave me a good idea of what to expect.”
Ulrich found her priorities shifting throughout her experience. Her work seemed less important and she started to prioritize her family and personal life.
“I think it helped me find a better work-life balance. I didn’t feel the need to be work mode all the time anymore,” Ulrich said. “I tried to make family time more meaningful. I didn’t realize how little we were all doing together because we were busy with other things like work or school.”
Before her diagnosis, she found herself under the impression that breast cancer was something only older women had to worry about. That presumption almost made her ignore the tumor in her chest.
As a warning to women her age, Ulrich offers this advice — get checked regularly.
“Do the self exams every month. During my treatment, so many of the women there were my age or younger,” Ulrich said. “Even if you’re 30-years-old, please get checked.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.