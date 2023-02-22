CLARKSBURG — After winning America’s hearts on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Puppy Pals Live is coming to Clarksburg.
Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m., Puppy Pals Live will hit the stage of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, 444 Pike St., in partnership with the Bridgeport Arts and Heritage Foundation.
Puppy Pals Live features adopted and rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. Puppies and the audience will be led through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is boss. Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy, this is a performance that will appeal to children of all ages.
“Y’all, everybody loves puppies!” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A Young said. “This group was a hit on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and have been dazzling audiences all over the country ever since.”
Puppy Pals founder Wesley Williams has loved animals from a very young age.
His mom even says he wanted to purchase a full-on petting zoo at just five years old. Although he has always had a passion for working with animals, Williams pursued his unique unicycle skills at an early age but always kept his dream of working with furry friends in the back of his mind. Just two years into forming his lifelong goal of an animal act, Wesley has burst onto the scene with Puppy Pals Live, an all-new comedic stunt dog show.
“There is something special about this show, and it may come from the fact that all the dogs are either adopted or rescued,” Bridgeport Arts & Heritage Foundation President Lisa Lang said. “We are very excited to partner with the Robinson Grand on this incredible, family friendly show.”
The Bridgeport Arts & Heritage Foundation assists in fostering an art-rich environment in Bridgeport and Harrison County. The BAHF works to encourage the development and appreciation of all art forms, while promoting the growth and expansion of artistic and cultural development.
Tickets for Puppy Pals Live start at only $15 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
