FAIRMONT — Since April 12, many organizations, including schools and nonprofits in West Virginia, have been taking part in a national festival that highlights innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity.
Remake Learning Days Across America is a learning festival that celebrates the many learning opportunities in any community. For the sixth year, the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative based at West Virginia University, is serving as the state’s regional lead for Remake Learning Days.
The following is a list of Remake Learning Days events scheduled for Marion County.
Fairview Public Library
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 3-6
Do you and your kids love building with LEGOs? Do you want some fun competition? The Fairview Public Library will create new and exciting builds every month. Race to see who will build the biggest, strongest, most original creations!
May 14: Science Saturdays Egg Drop
Learning Options Inc.
9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Cost: $11-25
Age Groups: All ages
Participants will use engineering skills and physics principles to design a device that protects a raw egg from breaking when dropped from a height.
May 15: Sunday Funday STEAM Faire
Learning Options Inc.
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Age Groups: All ages
The Sunday Funday STEAM Faire will offer a variety of youth-oriented, hands-on activities at different learning stations. Included will be art activities, gardening, technology, math and science. A cake-baking contest with adult and child categories may be part of the Faire. Entertainment and refreshments will be available.
May 16: Sewing Washing Swiffer Duster and Mop Refills
Marion County Public Library
3-4 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 9-12 and Young Adult
Participants will create Washable Swiffer Duster and Mop Refills! This class is designed for beginners and pro sewers alike.
May 17: Crafty Kids’ Club – Blooming Tulips
Mannington Public Library
3-4 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 2-9
It is May and flowers are blooming! Students and families will make their own flowers out of spoons and paint!
May 19: STEAM Turning Tumbles – Marble Powered Computers
Marion County Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 4-12
Learn about the Turing Tumble Space Mission, a revolutionary new game where participants will experiment with computer coding concepts using marble-powered computers, which solve logic puzzles.
May 19: Novel Ideas Teen Group
Mannington Public Library
3-4 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 6-12
Come celebrate the end of the school year! Students and families will enjoy ice cream sundaes, music and more... along with creating a tie-dye t-shirt to wear all summer.
May 21: STEAM and Aerodynamics
Marion County Schools
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Age Groups: Grades 3-8
Students and families will learn about aerodynamics through several hands-on STEAM stations utilizing rockets, gliders, drones and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.