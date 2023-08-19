FAIRMONT — It was Thursday, which meant Michael and Caddy were out in the bullpen kicking up dust.
A thick overcast sprawled overhead, but rays of light still managed to cut through the forest. When Caddy’s hooves unearthed clouds of dirt, they glimmered for a moment just before vanishing.
Twelve-year-old Michael Ranieri was practicing his pole bending technique, weaving Caddy through a series of upright posts that were spaced close together to challenge rider and horse alike.
A volunteer flanked Caddy on either side, there to offer support as needed. Michael chatted with them on occasion, and from a distance one could make out a rhythm in their conversation. This was familiar territory.
For his part, Michael knew the drill well. Caddy never touched a pole, and after finishing one sequence continued around the pen to start another, like clockwork.
This was the easy part. The hard part came long before Michael ever touched a saddle.
Michael was born with spina bifida, a condition caused by incomplete spinal development in the womb. Learning to walk took time, but Michael went from wheelchairs to walkers to arm crutches, standing on his own two feet.
Still, spina bifida is a complicated — and lifelong — condition. Recurring surgeries have meant that the progress Michael makes can get set back on a moment’s notice.
So Michael began horseback riding 10 years ago with On Eagle’s Wings, a nonprofit based in Fairmont that focuses on therapeutic horsemanship.
As a sport, horseback riding requires engaging the body’s core, and strengthens muscles in a manner that can fast-track recovery for individuals with mobility difficulties. And working with horses like Caddy can make healing fun, too.
From outside the bullpen, Michael’s mother, Amanda, sat on a wooden bench and watched her son maneuver around the poles. He looked at her for a moment before returning his focus to Caddy and the volunteers beside him.
Amanda kept her gaze on her son.
“He didn’t really talk a lot when he was younger,” she said. “You would never really know, but it helped him a lot socially.”
From outside the ring, Amanda asked Michael which horse on the farm is his current favorite. Michael hesitated for a moment, then selected Caddy.
“Like I said, you would never know,” Amanda said. “Now he’ll talk to anybody.”
When West Virginia University alum Carol Petitto founded On Eagle’s Wings in September 2007, she understood that the value of therapeutic horseback riding for youth with disabilities extends from the physical to the social.
“It’s therapy, but it’s fun,” she said, recalling the experience of watching Michael, who began riding at age 2, as he “blossomed” in both his riding and social skills.
Petitto began the program at “an old barn” with two horses, accepting just five participants.
But since then the program has moved and expanded. Throughout the nonprofit’s existence it has helped countless individuals, from one-off lessons to lifelong instruction.
All professionals involved with the program are certified through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship and the American Hippotherapy Association.
Peitto said that this ensures the nonprofit can meet its goal of providing participants with “adaptive” instruction that caters to an individual’s specific experience. No two people with disabilities have the same adaptability needs, she said.
Staff and volunteers work slowly with participants to identify their needs, and make sure they are ready to ride. Once they are, the fun begins, Pettito said.
Although the program is not focused on competitive horsemanship, participants practice core techniques and events, like pole bending or jumping, they would learn anywhere.
At the end of each May, Pettito brings participants together for a non-competitive show, where they can share their new skills with family and friends.
Thirteen-year-old Benjamin Martin, who also began riding with On Eagle’s Wings at age 2, has seen his share of the shows.
Martin has cerebral palsy, which makes the left side of his body weaker than the right. But the core engagement of horseback mimics that of walking, which has helped Benjamin strengthen the muscles he needs to take steps.
“When he first came here, he couldn’t walk up a hill at all,” said his mother, Mistie Martin. Yet, roughly one month after he began riding, Michael could ascend an incline with little difficulty.
Mistie said her son has become passionate about horses, and is even considering a career working with them.
Pettito noted that it is community support that makes the program possible. Through donations, On Eagle’s Wings continues to provide scholarships to students like Benjamin, who take what they learned well beyond the bullpen.
In September, On Eagle’s Wings will host its annual jamboree, which raises money for the program. Pettito hopes that this year’s event can help her nonprofit continue to support its current riders, and take on new participants as space permits.
But for now Pettito is excited to support the participants she already has, many of whom she has known their entire lives.
There is nothing quite like therapeutic horsemanship, she said. In a clinical setting, children get neither the range of motion nor the joy of riding they receive when riding a horse.
“That’s why this is exceptional,” Pettito said.
