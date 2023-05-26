RIVESVILLE — It stands to reason that if you win the same award twice, you get double the notice.
That what happened May 19 when Rivesville Elementary/Middle School held its first-ever Ram Jam Celebration of Arts and Healthy Minds.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, of Fairmont, presented a legislative citation from the West Virginia House of Delegates to the Rivesville Middle School band for earning Superior Ratings from all three adjudicators at the 2023 WVSSAC Region 10 band Festival for the first time in school history.
Band Director Josh Tharp said the citation "speaks volumes for the band program here at Rivesville because these students put in a lot of hard work and dedication to make this dream a reality."
Tharps said that the future of the Fairmont Senior High Polar Bear Band is looking bright because its two feeder schools — Rivesville Middle and West Fairmont Middle where he is also band director — are starting to bring up good quality musicians from both schools. West Fairmont Middle School's 6th Grade Band was also honored with a Legislative Citation from the West Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month for the same accomplishments at the band festival.
The Rivesville Middle School Band became the third school organization or team in the history of the Rivesville school community to earn a legislative citation from the West Virginia Legislature. The 1975 Undefeated Rivesville High School Football Team and the 1976 Rivesville High Class A State Boys Basketball Champions received similar commendations. Tharp said being in the same company as those two legendary and extraordinary teams says a lot about the character of the band program at Rivesville, despite him only in his third year at Rivesville.
"The band is made up of 27 members and 14 of them were first-year members, who had never picked up an instrument until this school year," Tharp said.
He will lose 9 members to the high school this fall. However, he will welcome 16 brand new 6th graders to the program next year. Tharp said he’s looking at 34-40 members, including a few students that are interested in joining the band as a 7th or 8th grader next year.
“Those nine eighth graders were the core pieces of the program for the last three years, going back to the 2021-22 year when blended/distance learning was taking place," Tharp said. "Without their talents and leadership, we wouldn’t have accomplished a lot like we did this year.
"Even though they’ll move on to high school next year, they will always be the foundation of this band program for years and years to come. They have given their hearts and souls to this program for the past three years, and I’ll always be thankful for them."
Tharp said the students are "the true examples of being a Rivesville Ram Band Member, and future members will live up to the standards and expectations that this year’s 8th grade class has set. If our members live up to those standards and expectations next year and so forth, all the other middle schools in Marion County, besides West Fairmont Middle, better watch out. The future is here now.”
Tharp said the band has big goals for next year, including a performance next May at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.