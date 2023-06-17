FAIRMONT — The Buckhannon Upshur Camera Club presented its Our Heritage Exhibition as part of ART26201 at the M.I.B. GALLERY in the Colonial Arts Center during the recent West Virginia Strawberry Festival.
The creative works of Buckhannon Upshur Camera Club photographers Carol Baxa Meese, Karl Boone, Sharon Boone, Kilsong Cox, Kathy Gregg, Gary McCoy, Reta McCoy, Dawn Morrow, Sandra Miller, Steven Minardi, Wendy Parks, Alan Tucker, and Janna Vaught were featured.
The gallery welcomed hundreds of visitors to the exhibit and invited folks to vote for their favorite photograph. The coveted People’s Choice ribbon was awarded to Steven Minardi of Rivesville for his favored and well-timed photo, “Moon Over Seneca Rocks.”
Additional Strawberry Royalty ribbons were awarded to Dawn Morrow of Summersville for her photo “Coal Train Departure” taken in the New River Gorge National Park and to double eagles photographed by Wendy Parks, of Fairmont, and entitled “Freedom 2021.” Parks earned an additional ribbon with a photo entitled “Mount Rushmore.”
Strawberry Royalty members also tagged Alan Tucker’s “Cass Railroad” as well as Gary McCoy’s “Cade’s Cove Cable Mill.”
All events at the M.I.B. GALLERY are free and open to the public. Significant financial assistance for the Colonial Arts Center Rehabilitation project was provided by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, ART26201, Buckhannon Community Theatre, West Virginia Split Rail and the FirstEnergy Foundation.
The Buckhannon Upshur Camera Club welcomes new friends to the club that meets on the fourth Thursday every month at the Upshur County Senior Center.
The next club exhibit will be at Gallery62 West in Grafton in September.
