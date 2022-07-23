ROCK LAKE — When Susie Hinerman began teaching swimming lessons, the cost of gas was 34 cents a gallon.
She began teaching swimming in 1969 and, since 1971, she has taught swimming lessons at Rock Lake every summer with the exception of the year the lake was drained to rebuild the dam. She ended up at Rock Lake through her job at the American Red Cross, after her former swim teacher and the lake’s instructor passed away.
“I’m kind of like a staple out here. I expect to be out here and they expect me to be out here. They count on me and I’ve worked pretty much with the same people. ... We have a lot of fun,” Hinerman said.
She said she teaches simply because she thinks it’s important for people to learn and because she enjoys it. She said, at 71 years old, she will continue to teach lessons for as long as she is able.
Parents and students of Hinerman said nothing but great things about her. For some, she has taught three generations of families. For example, for some students, their parents and grandparents also took lessons from her.
For former student Claudia Barto, she knew she wanted to get her kids involved because she loves Hinerman so much. Barto and her sister, Stacey Kisner, took lessons from ages five to 16 — even after they became strong swimmers — simply because they enjoyed hanging out with Hinerman that much.
After “graduating” from swimming lessons, they both went on to be lifeguards at the Wave Tek Pool and participate in East Fairmont High School’s swim team, where they placed annualy at the state meet. Barto was also recruited to swim at Fairmont State University. She credits her strong swimming abilities to Hinerman.
“It’s almost just become a tradition out here. ... Susie’s just so great, she’s so personable and she has so much to offer that — even when students learn how to swim — they continue to want to take lessons with her because she goes above and beyond to challenge them and teach them more,” Barto said.
Barto’s children are five and almost eight. The five-year-old Chrissy began taking lessons when she was three, which is younger than Hinerman usually teaches, but she had a good foundation already, Barto said. Her eight-year-old daughter, has been taking lessons for four years.
Grandparent Merry Lee Powell, who’s children took lessons with Hinerman and her grandchildren are taking lessons now, agreed. Her grandchildren are Garret Powell, age five, and Emelia Powell, age 3.
“Susie brings a personal touch. She makes sure both adults and the kids feel comfortable,” Powell said.
For the two weeks after the Fourth of July, Hinerman teaches swimming lessons Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginner classes begin at 6 and last half an hour. Intermediate begins at 6:30, and classes increase in difficulty on half hour increments until her advanced class at 7:30. Hinerman said she hates to use terms like “beginner” and “intermediate,” though. The first class consists of students with a fear of the water or an inability to swim and the skill level increases from there.
The last day of lessons is celebrated with a party and advanced students learn how to do a “survival floating.” They get into the water fully dressed in jeans, shoes and a shirt and learn how to make a flotation device out of their clothes.
Hinerman said that above all, water safety is one of the most important skills a person can learn, which she teaches in the beginner class.
“I think everyone needs to learn to swim or be aware of what the water can do. It can be devastating and a person can drown in three inches of water. If you can’t swim, even if you know what to do, it can save a life,” Hinerman said.
Rock Lake Club President Raymond Alvarez agreed.
“I feel that the value of this for young children is that she teaches them not to be afraid of the water. ... Water safety is a priority at Rock Lake for our community members and their families,” Alvarez said.
Members and nonmembers of Rock Lake are able to participate in the swimming lessons. Sign-ups are usually posted on the entrance to Rock Lake and in the community center. Lessons start the first Monday after the Fourth of July. The cost for nonmembers is $50 and $45 for members of Rock Lake for the two weeks of lessons.
There is no age limit, but students are typically 5 years old or older when they start. Hinerman said she has taught adults, but they typically prefer private lessons, which she teaches at her pool.
“Many volunteer members from the lake have coordinated this event with Susie and we honor her for her years of service. We appreciate those who schedule and register their children. We also appreciated how much Susie has done for generations of children,” Alvarez said.
