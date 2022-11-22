MORGANTOWN – A pop culture phenomenon from the 1970s is coming to life on a Morgantown stage.
West Virginia Public Theatre will present one performance only of 'Schoolhouse Rock! Live!" on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown at 371 High St.
The musical celebration follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching and tries to win his students over with imagination and music, through such songs as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction." The show is a fun learning environment, ideal for ages 10-13, their friends and family.
“I think it is great family entertainment. This show is educational without being really obvious about it. It takes the lessons and presents them in a fun, musical way. You sing along with the songs, whether you remember them a little bit or whether you’ve just learned them, because they’re very catchy tunes,” Director and Actor Katy Blake said. “These songs have been around this long for a reason, and the reason is they’re good, and they’re interesting. It’s not a boring lesson that you’re learning. You’re learning these things in a very musical, exciting way.”
Artistic Director Jerry McGonigle said Blake keeps the show moving through elements of surprise, music and humor to keep all audience members engaged.
The stage adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon pop culture phenomenon that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs will light up the Metropolitan stage this holiday season.
Along with Blake, who also is a cast member, other cast members include Ellen Barneycastle, Danny Lemache, Ryan McCurdy, Maggie McKeon and Eryk Bluto.
The creative team of Schoolhouse Rock! Live! includes Music Director Ryan McCurdy, Scenic Designer Alina Cannon, Costume Designer Katrina Lundquist and Lighting Designer Maren Taylor.
Tickets run between $15 and $25 and are available at eventbrite.com. Visit West Virginia Public Theatre’s website for tickets, production information, and performance-based educational resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.