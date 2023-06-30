BRIDGEPORT — West Virginia has seven new physicians ready to tackle family medicine in the Mountain State.
Doctors Van H. Nguyen, Fadeke O. Longe, Tani E. Berzins, Austin M. Patterson, Michael K. Johnson, Carly E. McCranie and Katharine E. MacMillan, recently graduated from the 2023 United Hospital Center Family Medicine Residency program. On June 23, residents were treated to a graduation ceremony at a Bridgeport resident. McCranie served as chief resident during her three-year residency.
“As these new physicians go on to change the future of health care in West Virginia and beyond, we wish this class well, as I am extremely proud of their many achievements,” Program Director Dr. Eric Radcliffe said. “I am pleased that UHC helped in preparing these physicians for a career in medicine.”
During the three-year training program, residents rotated with many of the UHC specialists, as well as cared for patients in the Family Medicine Clinic. After successfully completing all residency requirements, each graduate passed the American Board of Family Medicine Certification Exam. Each graduate had scores that exceeded the national average scores.
For more than a decade, the UHC Family Medicine Residency Program has had a 100% pass rate on the certificate exam, according to a press release.
Program officials presented several awards to the graduates, including the Resident Teacher Award, Top Certification Exam Score, Highest Patient Volume, Quality C.A.R.E. and Resident Scholarship Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.