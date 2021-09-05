FAIRMONT — After having served as the director of clinical services for Valley HealthCare System for eight years, Brian H. Sharp has received a promotion.
Valley’s board of directors recently selected Sharp to serve as its president and CEO effective Sept. 1.
Sharp came on board with Valley on Aug. 30 after having served in several roles at United Summit Center in Clarksburg. Sharp received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree and doctorate in clinical psychology from West Virginia University. His doctoral and postdoctoral training specialized in neuropsychology, and he worked in this field throughout his early career.
While at Summit, Sharp served as a staff neuropsychologist, chief of psychology, clinical director, and director of the MIS/IT department. He also worked as a neuropsychologist at Mountain View Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Morgantown, the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia prior to transitioning into management. Active in clinical research throughout his career, Sharp has 26 peer-reviewed publications and presentations. He has served as adjunct faculty for West Virginia University, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and Georgia School of Professional Psychology. Sharp has also been active in the community, serving on the board of his local church, as president of the board of the Harrison County Family Resource Network, and on the board of a Clarksburg creative arts studio, Altered Productions.
Valley offers substance abuse, mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities services in Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.
