FAIRMONT — A number of Marion County children are going to be in for a treat today with the help of members of the Brothers of Liberty. The men’s group recently presented the Marion County Sheriff’s Association with a $500 donation to fund the deputies’ Shop With a Cop program. Each year, law enforcement officers take kids shopping for presents to ensure they have a good Christmas. The program also serves to build lasting positive relationships between kids and law enforcement.
Shop With a Cop gets boost from community
- Times West Virginian
