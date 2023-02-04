The Christ Episcopal Church Men’s annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church located at Fairmont Avenue and 9th Street, in Fairmont.
Dining is available either in the Church Parish Hall or takeout. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children and include choice of either regular or buckwheat pancakes, sausage and bacon.
Proceeds help support the ECM’s monthly service at the Soup Opera and other outreach programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.