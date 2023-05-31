CLARKSBURG — He has played guitar with legends such as Frank Zappa, Whitesnake and David Lee Roth and now he is coming to North Central West Virginian.
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, in partnership with Pennsylvania-based Drusky Entertainment, is bringing Steve Vai’s Inviolate Tour 2023 to downtown Clarksburg on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.
Described as “A true rock god,” Vai is known as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He will perform songs from his new album “Inviolate” and some of his greatest hits from “Passion & Warfare,” “Flexable,” “Sex & Religion,” “Fire Garden,” “Alien Love Secrets,” “The Ultra Zone” and many more.
“While many musicians fit easily into a single category, Steve Vai’s unique musical vision remains unclassifiable,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A Young said. “After more than 30 years, Vai continues to use unbridled guitar virtuosity and soulful artistry to explore the spectrum of human emotion.”
A virtuoso guitarist, visionary composer, and consummate producer who sculpts musical sound with infinite creativity and technical mastery, Steve Vai has awed fans of all genres with his exceptional guitar skills and musicianship for decades.
At age 12, Vai started taking guitar lessons from Joe Satriani. At 18, he began his professional music career transcribing for, and then playing with, the legendary Frank Zappa. More than three decades, over 15 million album sales, and three GRAMMY Awards later; Vai has proven himself, in his own right, to be one of music’s true originals.
“This is a ‘don’t miss it show’ for any rock fans,” Young said. “Especially with the addition of the incredible VIP packages.”
Tickets for Steve Vai: Inviolate Tour 2023 start at only $47.75, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at noon. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
