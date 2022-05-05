FAIRMONT — It’s often said that the best way to understand a group of people is to listen to them tell their stories.
June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a nationally-recognized storytelling expert will present a workshop on how to be a better storyteller at the Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University.
Hone your storytelling skills with the help of award-winning storyteller Kevin Cordi in this daylong workshop, which is sponsored by The West Virginia Storytelling Guild.
Cordi, an internationally- and nationally-acclaimed storyteller, will present “The Power of Play — Reviewing, Refreshing, and Reviving Your Storytelling Skills.”
In this active, intensive workshop, Cordi draws upon his 25 years as a storytelling consultant, coach, teller and teacher, and professor to model and equip attendees with new and innovative tools to shape their own story development as it is being constructed. These techniques are not common in storytelling circles and will help develop new directions in one’s telling ability.
Cordi holds a doctorate from The Ohio State University in education, storytelling and story making and has taught storytelling at the university and secondary level. For seven years at Ohio Dominican University he taught “Applied Storytelling” as well as other courses in the areas of children and young adult literature and folk and fairy tales.
He served as OSU’s first “Academic Storyteller in Residence” with the Multicultural Center. He developed programs using narrative to address gender, equity, diversity and social justice.
Lunch will be brought in as a working lunch is planned. The Guild will provide some light refreshments. Non-members can attend by either paying a nominal fee of $15 or joining the Guild for $15. The workshop is free for Guild members.
This should be a day of fun, fellowship, and valuable information for anyone who tells stories professionally or informally. Registration is required. To register, or for more information contact Katie Ross at okross40@gmail.com or 240-522–8668.
