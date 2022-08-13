FAIRMONT — While she retired Aug. 3 from her position teaching communications and storytelling at Fairmont State University, the final curtain is nowhere near from closing on the career of Fran Kirk.
“I’m just so happy that so many people came today and so many people from different parts of my life,” Kirk said Aug. 6 at a retirement party held at East Marion Park.
Kirk was the former director of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center and communications and theatre professor at Fairmont State University. Now, she will teach three communications classes two days a week as an adjunct and focus on her hobbies.
Having performed for years on stage, she also worked with students in the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts and taught acting classes in churches around Fairmont. As the Abelina Suarez Scholarship recipient, she interviewed 30 women who were educated before Title IX was introduced.
“It is time and I’m OK with that. I have things I want to do. So, I want to bike ride, float around on my inflatable kayak, walk, visit my friends and travel,” Kirk said.
Kirk’s family, sisters and husband hosted the picnic in which colleagues, former students and others celebrated Kirk with food catered by Fairmont State. Kirk’s sister Gina Phillips, said that at least 70 people came to celebrate throughout the day.
“I think she’s made a huge impact in the community and so we wanted to do something that would honor her and make her time recognizable. She has affected a lot of people — especially kids who have been in plays with her since they were five or six,” Phillips said.
Kirk’s husband, Jerry Kirk agreed.
“I’ll tell you what, she is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen. ... I tell everybody I used to get tired just watching her because she’s so energetic,” Jerry Kirk said.
Fran Kirk said the theatre department at Fairmont State is left in good hands and the folklife center will get a new director. She said she wants the next generation to be able to make their new spaces their own, which she is excited to see.
Prior to Fairmont State, Kirk taught at Princeton High where she developed the theatre program there. When she left in 1998, she wanted the next person in charge of the program to make it their own without feeling like there were expectations she set, which is how she feels about the folklife center now.
“I just never looked back because I wanted that program to be that teacher’s program. There’s nothing worse than coming in after somebody and hearing someone say, ‘Well, that’s not the way she did it.’ I just didn’t want that to happen. This woman was very talented and very smart, and just wonderful and I wanted it to be hers,” Kirk said.
She just got back from a 10-day tour in Europe that started in London and ended in Dublin, Ireland. She’s planning a trip to Thailand in November.
“My goal is to do the things that I want to do and to feel fulfilled by it, and teach just enough to keep my toe in it,” Kirk said.
