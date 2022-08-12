FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman has been honored with a regional award for her commitment to community service.
Mary Jo Thomas recently won the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Southeastern Region Jennie Award.
Named after Jane Cunningham Croly, who used the pen name “Jennie June” as a working journalist, the Jennie Award honors women who are committed to improving the lives of others.
Having recently finished a four-year term on the Marion County Board of Education, Thomas remains involved in multiple Marion County organizations, including the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Fairmont State University Alumni Association, East Fairmont High School Foundation, Fairmont Federal Credit Union Advisory Board, Rhododendron Girls State, and more.
“The women honored with this award are a true reflection of the spirit of GFWC’s founder, whose independence and courage led her to form the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1890. As the only award at the Federation level that recognizes individuals for their service, it is the highest honor a clubwoman can receive,” states a press release from the GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont.
GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont is a nonprofit organization that helps the community with their Blessings from the Basement project, provides food in the Blessings Boxes, donates items for Tygart Valley United Way Kids Campaign, provides items for the Friendship Fairmont, and participates in different organizations as officers on the board or as members.
The club rents its clubhouse, the former Thomas and Annie Fleming Mansion, for business meetings, bridal showers, baby showers, memorial events, small weddings, and birthday parties. Club members meet the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at 300 First St. More more information, visit their website womanscluboffairmont.com or email the club at womanscluboffairmont@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.