FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Three Rivers Festival is back in full swing after a year of postponement and other travails amid COVID-19.

One event you certainly don't want to miss is the Children's Photogenic Contest in which 30 kids from one month to age five will compete. Children are broken into four age groups — 0-12 months, 12-23 months, 2-3 years and 4-5 years. One winner from each age group will receive a prize, then one overall winner will be chosen from among the four from each age group. 

Winners will be announced Saturday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. during the festival at Palatine Park.

Here are the contestants from age group 0-12 months:

Finley Sanders

Emery Cleveland

Hazel McCoy

Korra Harris

Elaina Hamilton

Jude Stalnaker

The following are contestants in the 12-23 months group:

Stella Glaspell

Braxton Cleveland

Zyren Shipley

Aubrey Swiger

Ezlyn Jones-Wright

Piper Manzo

Here are the contestants from the 2-3 year-old group:

Barrett Uebel

Ava Wentz

Levi Sturgeon

Gracie Swiger

Aralynn Duncil

Adeline Walters

Preslee Bogart

Oaklynn Jones

Cali Blackstone

Owen Cogar

Piper Eakle

Noah Isaacson

Last, but not least are the contestants from the 4-5 year group:

Avery Glaspell

Isaac Villers

Izabella Shaffer

Josie Evans

