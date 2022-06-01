FAIRMONT — Two members of the Fairmont-based West Virginia Three Rivers Festival royalty will compete this weekend at statewide events in Buckhannon.
Olivia Edinger, the 2021 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Teen Queen, will join 2022 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Queen Cassidy Myers as they compete in their respective state pageants this weekend. Edinger will compete for the title of Miss West Virginia Teen USA, while Myers will compete for the title of Miss West Virginia USA.
The preliminary competition includes personal interview, fitness wear and evening gown competitions starting June 4 and June 5 in Buckhannon.
Edinger, daughter of Lisa and Michael Edinger, of Parkersburg, attends Parkersburg South High where she will be a senior year this fall. She is also a 4-year member of the Southern Belles Kick and Dance Team. After high school, she plans to further her interests in fashion and design.
Myers, daughter of Buren and Debra Myers, of Camden On Gauley, West Virginia, is currently working on two bachelor’s degrees at West Virginia University — one in exercise physiology and sport and exercise physiology. After graduating this fall, she hopes to get accepted into WVU’s 2023 Sport & Exercise Psychology Master’s program.
She graduated seventh in her class with highest honors in 2018 from Webster County High.
