Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen Pageant will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn in White Hall. Women 60-years-old or older are invited to participate. To register or get more information, please call Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
Three Rivers Senior Queen Pageant to be held Saturday
- Times West Virginian
