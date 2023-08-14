CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Times West Virginian was awarded three first place, five second place and one third place awards August 12 at the West Virginia Press Association Annual Awards luncheon held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston.
The 2023 awards were judged by a panel of seasoned journalists from Nebraska Press Association member newspapers.
Former reporter David Kirk won first place for Best Coverage of Breaking News for the April 7, 2022 story “Hydrochloric acid spill on US Route 250 leads to home evacuations.” Kirk also won first place for the December 10, 2022 story “Stumptown Ales selects Fairmont for expansion” in the Best Business, Economic or Labor Reporting category.
The Times West Virginian Editorial Board won two awards — first place for the editorial titled “Voters should reject Ballot Amendments 1, 2 & 4” which ran in the November 5, 2022 print edition — and second place in the same category for the editorial titled “Governor’s income tax cut is smoke and mirrors,” which ran in print July 23, 2022.
In the Best Legal Affairs Reporting category, Kirk won second place for a story headlined “Judge orders Ambit to pay Horizon $250K for outstanding payments” that ran in print July 21, 2022. Editor Eric Cravey won third place in the same category for reporting on the same subject for a story headlined “Supreme Court reverses ruling in power plant, coal company case” that appeared in print April 19, 2022.
Kirk also won second place in the Best Lifestyles Feature category for a story headlined “Coal Miner Swap Meet — ‘We enjoy each other’s company’” that appeared in print December 12, 2022.
Times West Virginian Page Designer Danielle Eddy won second place in the category Best Front Page for the June 15, 2022 edition.
