FAIRMONT — The leadership team at a Fairmont technology company recently expanded.
TMC Technologies of West Virginia hired Denise Lindsey to serve as vice president of the company’s federal civilian division, while Joshua Binegar is TMC’s new director of solutions and proposals.
“TMC has reached what I would call a tipping point,” President and CEO Wade Linger said. “Denise and Joshua’s wealth of technical, strategic, and program experience will help us handle recent growth and drive expansion with new and existing customers.”
Lindsey heads up TMC’s Federal Civilian Division which includes all NASA, NASA Independent Validation and Verification and other federal civilian agency activity.
TMC Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Strategist Jeff Edgell said Lindsey’s technology leadership experience and proven track record is what is needed to take the Federal Civilian Division to the next level.
“Our success with NASA, coupled with Denise’s hiring, will allow us to strategically grow into other areas such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service, and the Department of Energy,” Edgell said. “She will also oversee TMC’s expanding Commercial Programs area, including our successful TrueSense Sensor System.”
The TMC TrueSense Sensor System is an early warning and emergency response command system that incorporates a dynamic decision support capability that gets smarter as it operates.
Lindsey has 28 years of technical, program, executive management, business development, and organizational leadership experience in technology operations. Before joining TMC, she worked at ECS Federal, supporting numerous field and remote offices as the senior director of cyber and IT division for the ECS Justice & Homeland Security Business Unit.
Binegar joins TMC with more than 10 years of experience working for several large tech firms, including Northrop Grumman and Peraton Inc. According to Edgell, Binegar will harness his 10-plus years of technical and engineering experience to support future business acquisition, develop innovative solutions, and the strategic growth process in this newly-created role.
“He is also supporting the Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for the Government of Somalia’s Police Force program,” Edgell said, in a press release.
TMC is headquartered in Fairmont and maintains a branch office in King George, Virginia.
