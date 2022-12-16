Huskies Girls Basketball Toy Drive
Submitted Photo

RACHEL — Prior to basketball season, the North Marion High Huskies girls basketball team had laid the groundwork for a holiday toy drive for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. They placed collection boxes at area businesses and spread the word for the community to donate via social media and the Times West Virginian’s community columnists for Farmington and Mannington. The team had planned to make a final, big splash at their season opener on Dec. 12 against Weir High where attendees were to bring toys. However, that game was cancelled due “to illness.” On Friday, team members delivered more than 100 toys to the children’s hospital for distribution for Christmas.

