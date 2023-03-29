CLARKSBURG — Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood.
In May, the grandchildren of famed country music legends Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty bring their music to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.
The show is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 and tickets go on sale Friday.
Touring as Twitty & Lynn, the duo has taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and story that only they can tell. “Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta” is one of the most unique shows in all of country music.
“Tayla and Tre have great stories about their own incredible, personal journeys through life,” Robinson Grand’s Program Manager Jason A. Young said. “When you combine that with the unique and exceptional way they perform the music of their grandparents, well, you have a great show on your hands.”
Through their memories of Memaw and Poppy, as they call their grandparents, the show takes on the quality of a family get together, and it often feels more like the audience is on the front porch with guitars and old family hymns than it does a concert.
Young said the show is a fascinating opportunity to see two of country music’s greatest legends through their grandchildren’s eyes. The high-energy, heartfelt show highlights not only the bond Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty had as best friends and musical partners, but the unique bond Tayla and Tre have formed through years of an intertwined family history and their own musical relationship.
“May is very busy with dance recitals and graduation events,” Young said. “This means that live entertainment options can be a bit sparse, but if you can only see one show, this is the one.”
Tickets for “Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta” start at $21 and can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
