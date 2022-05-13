FAIRMONT — Two Marion County artists currently have works on display in a museum in Parkersburg.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Watercolor Society, the exhibit entitled “Aqueous Plus 2022” began May 6 and runs through June 7 at the Parkersburg Art Center.
The exhibit includes 47 paintings that were accepted out of numerous submissions created in a water-based aqueous manner. Submissions came from artists six states — Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
Linda Elmer, of Fairmont, won Honorable Mention for her watercolor entitled "Spanish Rooftops." She also had a second painting in the exhibit entitled “Williams River II.”
Elmer is joined by fellow Marion County artist Dierdre Duncan, of Rivesville, whoe painting entitles "Stone Spirit" is also included in the exhibit.
For more information about the exhibit, go online here.
