FAIRMONT — Two Times West Virginian readers are $250 richer today after coming out on top of the paper’s Gas Card Giveaway.
Shirley Bragg, of Rivesville and Gerald Eagle, of Fairmont, each won a Visa gift card they can use to purchase gas as part of the contest.
Readers were asked to find the gas pumps in different ads that ran between April 1 and April 27, clip out the ads and send them in with their official contest entry form to the paper office. Two winners were chosen from the entries.
Congratulations to Shirley and Gerald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.