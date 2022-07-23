BRIDGEPORT — Shaping the future of medicine and health care is exactly what seven graduates from United Hospital Center Family Medicine Residency program wanted to accomplish. On June 24, the residents graduated during a ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center.
“As these new physicians go on to change the future of health care in West Virginia and beyond, we wish this class well, as I am extremely proud of their many achievements,” Program Director Eric Radcliffe, M.D. said. “I am pleased that UHC helped in preparing these physicians for a career in medicine.”
During their three years of training the residents rotated with many of the UHC specialists, as well as maintain patients in the Family Medicine clinic. After successful completion of residency requirements, all seven graduates passed the American Board of Family Medicine Certification Exam. UHC Family Medicine Residency Program has had a 100 percent pass rate with the ABFM for more than 10 years.
Program staff also presented a number of awards to the graduates, including the Resident Teacher Award, Top Certification Exam Score, Highest Patient Volume, Quality C.A.R.E. and Resident Scholarship Awards.
