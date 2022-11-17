FAIRMONT — The Vocal Tapestry community choir will host their first in-person concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on December 4.
Last year, they hosted a video concert, which can still be viewed on their Facebook page. Greg DeVito, executive artistic director and conductor of the choir, said he is excited to be back and working with everyone.
“It’s going to be really wonderful when we get to step out onto the altar at First Presbyterian, up in the choir loft, and hopefully look out and see a safely packed house of people with smiles on their faces, getting ready to enjoy music,” DeVito said.
DeVito and his wife, Danielle became involved with Vocal Tapestry around 10 or 11 years ago, he said, after being invited to join by Vocal Tapestry founder Doug Bunner. In 2006, Bunner founded Vocal Tapestry seeking to provide an opportunity for adult members of the community to participate in a vocal ensemble, that strives for excellence in choral performance.
Bunner was the conductor at the time and worked as the choir director at Fairmont Senior High. DeVito said he is following in the footsteps of Bunner and Janet Zircle, the choir director at Fairmont Senior after Bunner, and has huge shoes to fill.
DeVito said with Vocal Tapestry, Bunner would give him more and more responsibility by asking him to direct songs or fill in while he was on vacation. When Bunner passed away, the group decided they wanted to continue performing and asked DeVito if he wanted to take over for Bunner.
“So, it’s a huge honor, but a lot of responsibility because the man had gigantic shoes. And I’m still trying to figure out how to get my feet in the shoes,” DeVito said.
The group has around 20 members and they will perform a variety of genres of music — “anything that gets you in the Christmas spirit,” DeVito said. He said he’s really looking forward to the performance, but he’s been just excited to get back to working with the group.
“It has been such a joy over the last few months having these rehearsals and just getting to see these people that, you know, I’ve gotten to know really well over the years doing something that they absolutely love, which is coming together to sing,” DeVito said.
The concert will be held on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fairmont. They will perform at least 15 songs, DeVito said. The group is also a nonprofit organization and the concerts are free, but open for donations. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
“We give our gifts to the community and we live off of whatever generosity the community is inclined to give back to us. So, you know, we just invite everybody to come out here us on December 4,” DeVito said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.