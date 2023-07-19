FAIRMONT — Twin sisters Chandra and Leigh Watson bring their country-infused sound to Clarksburg in August for an installment of the uber popular show “Mountain Stage.”
The Watson Twins, who are based in Tennessee, will perform songs from their latest album, “Holler” on Aug. 27 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. This will mark the first time that Mountain Stage has been held in Clarksburg.
“Holler” has received praise from “No Depression,” “Billboard,” “Holler,” “Glide Magazine,” and more
“Produced by Butch Walker, it’s a rollicking affair that weds the sisters’ stunning harmonies with the sounds of classic ’70s country,” according to a review on No Depression.
Billboard magazine states, “Throughout the project, they deliver each track with a steely confidence, an abundance of handclaps and folk-pop sensibility.”
On “Holler,” the sisters team up with Grammy-nominated producer Butch Walker to deliver a collection of country-infused, telecaster–twanged tunes that highlight the twin’s songwriting prowess and vocal synergy. The 10 songs offer a nod to the siblings’ old-school influences of the American South while boldly pushing forward into new territory. Captured during a series of live-in-the-studio recording sessions, the album isn’t just The Watson Twins’ most collaborative album to date — it’s their strongest, too.
The Watson Twins have been earning raves since their 2006 collaboration with indie songstress Jenny Lewis, Rabbit Fur Coat. “Paste” magazine claimed, “The twin sisters have a sense of harmony that has gone unmatched and a growing reputation as the artists to call when you need perfect voices behind you.”
After a number of praised solo releases and extensive international touring, The Watson Twins made a serendipitous move from Los Angeles to Nashville in 2013. This new chapter found them fully embracing their synergy, as they began writing songs together for the first time. Their 2018 album “Duo” evolved from this new approach, as the two sang all parts together, creating one singular voice.
