Tulasi and Marilyn Joshi recently presented a check for $1,000 to Rev. Maria Wiblin, campus minister for the Wesley Foundation at Fairmont State University. Tulasi Joshi is a retired professor of geography at Fairmont State.
In the 1980s, he recommended and worked through the Wesley Foundation to raise funds across the university community for relief for people affected by earthquakes in India and in Nepal. He worked with international students for many years, often with activities for them at the Wesley Foundation.
The Joshis have also made major scholarship donations to Fairmont State including a scholarship for Nepalese students that has assisted many. He and his wife are honored with a plaque outside the office of the Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students in the Turley Center on campus. He was honored in 2003 with the prestigious Cyrus Vance Award by the Office of the Secretary of Education and the Arts for his efforts to promote greater international understanding among West Virginia students.
The Joshis also provided the significant necessary funds to build a school in his native country which now bears their names.
