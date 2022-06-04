FAIRMONT — Randy Hines has been around Windmill Park since he was a little boy helping his uncle Frank.
“My uncle ran 612 MAC, which used to be an organization on Maple Avenue,” Hines said. “We sat out here numerous days when there was nobody at the park and when the place was packed. We talked a lot about once he was gone, if I wanted to run the park and help with 612 MAC.”
In 2014, 612 MAC became the Fairmont Community Youth Development Center, but Windmill Park was still close to Hines and his family. Once he got older and moved around a bit, Hines settled back down in what used to be his sister’s home, which overlooks the park.
Now, at 56, Hines volunteers the majority of his time to Windmill Park. Balanced precariously between his obligations to the state’s recreational softball league and his full-time position at Novelis Aluminum, he spends his free time keeping what had been a forgotten park in beautiful shape.
“Windmill Park used to be the most neglected park, but it’s the city’s second biggest park,” Hines said. “This area was always called the Black area, or Black community, but it’s a lot more diverse now and all kinds of folks come out here to enjoy the park.
“We’re trying to build this park up,” he continued. “It was always neglected for so many years and we’re trying to brighten things up and attract people to the park.”
Windmill Park used to be known as the fairgrounds and was mostly an empty lot where the city’s festivities would roar to life. Now it’s home to basketball courts, three baseball fields, a soccer field, two pavilions, a paved track and a full playground.
In the three years that Hines has devoted to the park, it has experienced a sizeable increase in quality improvements and foot traffic.
Some of the most noticeable projects that Hines has spearheaded are small things that add up, but he also boasts some larger projects. Fresh paint on the dugouts, new fencing for the baseball fields, a fresh pave for the walking track and new lights for the fields are just a few of the projects Hines has pushed for since he took over as the park’s steward.
But it hasn’t been easy. Reflecting on his journey and his personal stake he’s held in the park, Hines recalls many days where it didn’t seem worth it to keep pushing.
“There have been days I’ve sat up here and thought about my uncle and this park and how amazing it could’ve been and I just cry and I’m not ashamed to admit that,” Hines said. “[The park] is getting there now and is shaping up. But I’ve really learned that government works slow and this experience has taught me patience.”
On the government side, Hines works closely with the city and the county for funding and projects he believes will enhance the park for the community.
Hanna Turner, the city’s communications manager & city parks coordinator, sits on the city’s parks board and has worked with Hines to bring Windmill Park forward as one of Fairmont’s prime destinations.
Turner is often Hines’ go-to contact to get things on the top of to-do lists, but Turner says that many of the things that get done around Windmill are due to Hines and Hines alone. He is not on the city’s payroll.
“He does so many things at the park, but just his presence at the park is a huge help,” Turner said. “He’s from the neighborhood, he can see the park from his house and the community knows him because he’s been present up there for so many years. He’s a really good connection between [the city] and that neighborhood.”
Hines has acted as a bridge between the local government and the needs of Windmill Park and the surrounding neighborhood since he found himself in this position at the park.
Hines isn’t afraid to bring up concerns or pitch ideas about what he’s seen at the park. Just recently he and the city wrapped up paving the park’s track, now the city and county are working together to add new basketball courts to the park.
Even with all the successes and improvements he’s pioneered, sometimes the weight of the park makes Hines question his commitment, but that always just reminds him why he started to donate his time in the first place.
“Sometimes when I’m alone out here, I sit and think, ‘Is it worth it?’” Hines said. “A lot of days I’ve got three fields to clean, and it’s been raining and I have to push water off and look, I’m 56-years-old, it’s not easy. But, I have a love for the park and for this community. When I go into anything I put my whole heart in.”
