FAIRMONT — Dylan Runner has several accolades under his belt.
A senior at North Marion High, Runner has placed Top10 in the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament. He has started in the infield for a Huskies baseball team that made it all the way to the State Title game last season. And as of last month, Runner has a new title — head basketball coach.
The Monongah Lions 5th grade basketball team played this past season in the Marion County 4th, 5th and 6th grade youth league. But with the start of the season approaching, there were worries their year would never start.
“My understanding is they didn’t have a coach,” Amy Herron, who had a son playing on the Monongah Lions this past season, said.
“The fifth grade team, they weren’t going to have a season,” Runner said.
“The parents were all pretty busy, and it wasn’t looking good for them. I got a call, I was asked if I could do it, and I said sure — that way the kids can have a season, learn some basketball, and have a little bit of fun while they were at it.”
What prompted Runner to accept the job? Did he know all the families? A younger sibling on the team, perhaps?
None of the above. But nonetheless, Runner still got the call from the president of the youth league.
“I just knew someone who knew someone, I guess,” Runner said. “They knew I played basketball, and they gave me a call and asked me if I would do it. Thought about it for a minute, and then I said yes and dove into it.”
There was some faint connection — Runner attended to Monongah Middle School, and lives around Idamay these days, about five miles from Monongah. But not nearly the amount of familiarity such an atypical situation might suggest.
“I knew a couple of the kids from their older siblings, I think I only knew two of them,” Runner said “One of them lives near my town, and another one, I know his older brother. Other than that, no, I didn’t know any of them. But I got to learn about all of them, they were good kids, respectful, they wanted to learn and they had a good time I think.”
With a coach in place, all there was left to do was fill out his new roster.
“[Dylan] caught wind of it, and then stepped up and did it,” Herron said. “They had trouble filling out the team with the amount of kids needed, so a call went out to everyone who could possibly be interested in playing — ‘Is your kid interested in playing? Because we’re not going to have a team if not.’ My kid has played before, he played MCPARC for years, so I said ‘Ya, we’ll sign on.’”
A teenage coach in charge of a cobbled-together team might not lead to the best experience for either party. But for all of Runners’ talents as an athlete, it seemed he stumbled into yet another throughout the season — that of a coach.
“He was phenomenal,” Herron said. “He coached them, and he never raised his voice, he didn’t yell. Sometimes coaches get real intense, and they get real frustrated. And our team, we didn’t win a lot. We were a little local rag-tag team.
“And some people could get real frustrated by that. But he kept it in check, coached the kids, high-fived them, talked to them when they needed a talking-to. He did really well, I was really impressed with him.”
“I remember what I was like in fifth grade and I didn’t want anyone sitting there yelling at me, being mean the whole time,” Runner said. “I tried to keep it fun. But sometimes ya, you have to put your foot down and be assertive so they learn something every once and awhile. But most of the time I tried to keep it fun.”
With the usual pressures of a high-schooler — a full school-day, studying, extracurriculars and athletics — already on his plate, running a youth team amounted to a lot of extra responsibility for Runner.
“It was a little bit of both [good and bad],” Runner said. “I’m pretty busy most of the time with my own school and sports and everything, but I was pretty excited to do it. And I ended up really enjoying it as it kept going on, I was having fun doing it. It ended up being a great time, I wouldn’t change my decision at all.”
“I was really excited that, in this day and age, you have a high-schooler that’s willing to give his time to fifth graders,” Herron said. “To give it to kids who he has no obligation to at all. But he knew the need was really there, and he could do it, so he did it. I was super excited that he was willing to do that for these kids.”
Only two members of the Lions had ever played organized basketball before. The players needed plenty of teaching, and Runner didn’t shy away from building up his young players from square one.
“It was definitely a learning process for them,” Runner said. “I think some of them will be pretty good as they move up.
“We played man-to-man defense most of the time. We had our offense, we had our plays named funny stuff — they got a kick out of that. Nothing was too serious.”
Wrangling in the kids was one thing, but many a youth and high school coach will admit that’s only one part of the equation. The other is wrangling in the parents.
Complaints from parents with quite a bit of seniority on their child’s coach might’ve proven to be a tougher challenge for Runner than keeping his crop of 10-year-olds in playing shape. But as with many things in the Monongah Lions’ season this past year, things just found a way to work themselves out.
“No, that wasn’t the case for me. My parents were awesome,” Runner said. “They were very respectful, nice, always helped me when I needed anything. Helped run the scoreboard, keep the book, anything I needed. They were great, I didn’t have any problems with them.”
“I think he did really well,” Herron said. “You could definitely tell he wasn’t someone who was 100% comfortable talking with all these parents all the time. He was straight-forward, ‘We’re going to do this, and that.’
“And actually, for awhile I thought he was at least a college student. And I was like, ‘Hold on, this kid is not — he’s actually still in high school? He’s going to high school classes throughout the day, and then a couple nights a week going to practice, going to games, and he’s in high school? Are you kidding me?’ All in all I just think he did a great job. Handled things well, communicated really well. The kids looked up to him, the kids had a blast with him.”
The Monongah Lions’ season ended in the middle of February. Since then, Dylan Runner still hasn’t slowed down much. His Huskies are starting their baseball season later in the month, with big expectations after their state title-game run, expectations that Runner has a part in shouldering. Runner also signed to continue his golf career collegiately at Fairmont State after graduating from North Marion in the spring.
And if his playing career ends at some point, well, there’s always coaching.
After all, to this point he’s gotten nothing but rave reviews.
“He was definitely going to make or break us,” Herron said. “If he hadn’t stepped up, I don’t think we would’ve had a team at all.”
