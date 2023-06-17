FAIRMONT — While running their business Kenneth and Yolanda Hunter saw a need in the community and became inspired to do more.
Kenneth Hunter, who is a life coach, also serves as the director of operations for his wife’s counseling center, Solace Behavioral Healthcare. They noticed that many low-income individuals in the area need services but often fall through the cracks. So, last November, they formed a support group called Mission in Motion.
“My wife and I wanted to start something that could help the community a little bit more, something in the area of nonprofit where lower income people could get services in areas where it is lacking in the community,” he said.
So, Kenneth Hunter founded Mission in Motion Life Coaching Services LLC, which includes a low-cost in-person coaching component and a members-only group on Facebook. The social media group is a place where members can support each other and gain encouragement to get their lives back on track.
The program offers a variety of services that help women improve their lives and allow them to pursue opportunities that they would not be able to otherwise.
“We coach them on how to communicate to get a better job, how to communicate at home, just inspire them to do more to uplift the community. We want to focus on women because they are the backbone of the community — we want to give women a voice,” he said.
Since moving to Fairmont from Florida in 2001, the Hunters have noticed a sharp rise in addiction and domestic abuse in the area and the adverse effects they have on families.
“I’ve dealt with a number of women who have been subject to abuse, who have been ridiculed for pursuing positions in leadership. Many don’t have the confidence they need to succeed. Since I’ve been here I have always wanted to help women and this was the perfect opportunity and time to do it,” he said.
The Hunters help the group’s members by teaching them what’s known as emotional intelligence.
“We teach them how to deal with their emotions, what their emotions mean. Think of it as I’m having this emotion, what does it mean? What do I do? Instead of just responding, how can I think about this and respond in a productive way that is beneficial to me and my family. When you have better emotional intelligence, you make better decisions,” he said.
Yolanda Hunter, who is a trained nurse practitioner, serves as the president of the 160-member group. She has witnessed women from a variety of backgrounds benefit from the group.
“I joined a bunch of women’s support groups, and what I noticed about those groups was that many people were in the same place. I saw a lot of them coming from traumatic problems, and it was so sad to me. We want our group to have a more positive slant,” Yolanda Hunter said.
She said they want to teach women how to extract a positive experience from things that can be usually considered negative.
“Life is life, it won’t always be positive, however through any situation you are going through you can take a positive lesson from it. We want to have a more positive place for them to land that will help their mental health,” she said.
And, early feedback shows it is helping people.
“One person contacted us and put a post on saying I know you don’t know me, however I read all the posts everyday and it was very beneficial in pulling them out of a dark place. Another person that I knew personally said everyday I go in there and I look at the challenges and even if I don’t post, I’m doing the challenges,” she said.
According to one public health expert, support groups are beneficial to folks who genuinely want to change their lives.
“We do know that support groups, especially for folks that are further along in their journeys have been shown to be effective in some different ways,” Public Health Sciences Professor Danielle Davidov said. “There is some promising data about it, this approach does have some evidence about it to be effective in many different ways.
There’s certain outcomes that have been looked at related to support groups specifically for those who have experienced intimate partner or domestic violence,” Davidov said.
Social worker Breanna Cress has been a member of Mission in Motion for a little over a year. She decided to join after Hunter explained the group’s purpose and benefits. The group allows her to use her background in social work to help other members.
“It has helped me connect with other women. We try to post uplifting things for them just to give them a better mood for the day, some people need pick me ups. I’m there if anyone needs resources or somebody to talk to. We want to give women in the community a place to go for support,” Cress said.
“I don’t charge, I’m a disabled veteran so I have a steady income. Because my heart won’t allow me to profit, I don’t charge. That’s what also made me decide to go with the nonprofit because if it’s not in my heart to charge, why not do it as a nonprofit,” he said.
