CLARKSBURG — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is bringing the national tour of the hit Broadway and West End jukebox musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Loved by critics and audiences alike, Buddy tells the enduring story of the musical icon’s meteoric rise from his Southern rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of just 22. In 18 short months the bespectacled boy from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionized the face of contemporary music and would influence everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones.
“We’ve had Once, we’ve had Stomp, and now it’s time for Buddy,” Robinson Grand program Manager Jason A. Young said. “Bringing Broadway shows to downtown Clarksburg is a big deal and a big task; we’re excited!”
Buddy has enjoyed phenomenal success, having played a record-breaking 4,668 performances over 580 weeks on tour in the UK and Ireland, as well as 5,822 performances over 728 weeks in London’s West End. Buddy is one of the small number of iconic musicals including “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Miss Saigon,” “Evita” and “Cats” in reaching a phenomenal three decades on stage.
Since its inception, Buddy has inspired a generation of multi-million selling jukebox musicals, including “Mamma Mia!” and “We Will Rock You,” yet remains the true original and a musical phenomenon. Seen by more than 22 million theatregoers since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, Buddy speaks an international language and continues to have audiences rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.
“The show has an impressive track record of impressing audiences. It has the music of Buddy and the spectacle of Broadway,” Young said. “We are excited to bring it to the Robinson Grand and are working to make it as affordable as possible for our audience.”
The Robinson Grand is offering a special discount to everyone who purchases tickets in the first 10 days availability. Patrons who enter “Buddy” at checkout will receive 10% off ticket orders from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Tickets for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story start at only $55, and go on sale on Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at tickets.therobinsongrand.com or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
