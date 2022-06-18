FAIRMONT — While the spiritual aspect of a ministry usually takes center stage, D.D. Meighen is focusing on the fellowship side with his newest venture.
A familiar face around Fairmont, Meighen recently accepted a position as the interim director of West Virginia University’s Presbyterian Campus Ministries, and he has big plans for the summer.
He has created a program dubbed “Front Porch Ministry” in which he hopes to bring together aspects of faith, spirituality, fellowship, art and culture into one jam-packed summer of enjoyment.
“I thought that it would be helpful if we could develop a ministry of sitting on the porch and letting people come in, sing, share their thoughts and tell stories,” Meighen said. “We have various artists from the various venues of life, and we hope to develop a bit of Appalachian culture on a porch in Morgantown, West Virginia.”
Years ago, before Fairmont State University remodeled its front entrance and built its parking garage, the school’s campus ministry building was right on Bryant Street. Like the building on WVU’s campus, it had a huge front porch on which students and community members would gather to socialize.
Meighen remembers a man everyone knew as Father Jude, who ran the ministry then. Jude was always on the porch with friends or students, waving as cars drove onto campus. Being reminded of that atmosphere inspired Meighen to recreate it with his own ministry.
“The porch is a great place to visit from a distance but also allows people to come up and talk to you and be involved with what’s going on,” Meighen said. “But we’re adding onto that idea with two pieces — performers and rocking chairs.”
Each week, there will be a main guest who will act as a “headliner” in Meighen’s words. These guests will range from local musicians to storytellers to the WVU President E. Gordon Gee.
Each week, the guests will take their seat in one of the rocking chairs that line the porch. Each chair has a story attached to it and was donated to the ministry by someone in the area.
One of the special guests who will be attend is Fran Kirk, director of the Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State. Kirk’s work at the folklife center aligns in many ways with the work Meighen is trying to accomplish with this new ministry. She believes it will be helpful for the students and the community in many ways.
“Young people from West Virginia come to WVU and leave their small towns and come to Morgantown, which isn’t enormous, but it can be scary. So, this concept of having a place to go to be calm and listen and exchange ideas... that’s just a wonderful idea,” Kirk said.
For the out of state students, she thinks it will be a great introduction for those unfamiliar with Appalachia.
“For those from out-of-state, Appalachia can be strange to them, they don’t really understand how the culture functions,” Kirk said. “For them it’s a learning experience with a spiritual component. It really is a great idea.”
Meighen has an approach to faith and spirituality that is inviting for all, regardless of one’s stance on the topic’s broad philosophical questions. For him, this is a chance to share his culture and faith in inclusive and interactive ways.
“We may not use religious terminology to share our faith, but our faith comes through our beliefs and our actions and through our songs,” Meighen said. “While we may not use religious words, it’s all faith-centered.”
While the subject matter is faith-centered, the cultural aspect will still be taking the focus. The first installment of the ministry will take place next Wednesday, and will feature the DAA Drum Strummers, a group of local dulcimer players.
Meighen believes that these events will help the community and the students recapture the heart of Appalachian culture, and the aspect of fellowship.
“Our Appalachian culture was built around neighborhoods and homes with porches where people would sit and talk to their neighbors. I think that’s been lost a bit,” Meighen said. “A lot of people today are addicted to cell phones and impersonal ways of communicating. I think this is an opportunity to recapture what we’re all about.”
Each week will have a featured artist or speaker, but after their initial performance, the floor will be open for any in attendance to share their work or comment of the work already shared.
And these events aren’t just for the students, they’re open for all members of the community.
The ministry will continue every Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on Meighen’s TV19 Fairmont Facebook page.
All are welcome to join in person each Wednesday from June 22 to Aug. 10. The WVU campus ministry building is located at 293 Willey St., Morgantown. For more info, call 304-292-4061.
